Breaking: Prominent Announcer Reportedly Leaving ESPN

A general photo of ESPN's set.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball will reportedly look a lot different in 2022.

According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian has decided to leave the network.

Vasgersian and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez have formed the Sunday Night Baseball booth for multiple years. A-Rod reportedly played a big role in getting Vasgersian the job with the Worldwide Leader.

While A-Rod could still be back in 2022, the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast will have a new play-by-play announcer.

“Matt Vasgersian informed ESPN executives today he is leaving SNB, The Post has learned. Vasgersian confirmed the news and said why when I spoke got him on the phone,” Marchand reports.

“I decided to call it a wrap on ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’” Vasgersian told The Post. “I can’t do everything I enjoy with MLB Network and the Angels, while still being away for nearly 30 weekends a year.”

Vasgersian will reportedly focus more on his MLB Network and Los Angeles Angels gigs.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, meanwhile, is in need of a new lead broadcaster. The broadcast faced some criticism on Tuesday night – mostly in A-Rod’s direction – though the TV ratings have been up this year.

It will be interesting to see which direction ESPN chooses for this broadcast.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.