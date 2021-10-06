ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball will reportedly look a lot different in 2022.

According to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN play-by-play man Matt Vasgersian has decided to leave the network.

Vasgersian and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez have formed the Sunday Night Baseball booth for multiple years. A-Rod reportedly played a big role in getting Vasgersian the job with the Worldwide Leader.

While A-Rod could still be back in 2022, the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast will have a new play-by-play announcer.

“Matt Vasgersian informed ESPN executives today he is leaving SNB, The Post has learned. Vasgersian confirmed the news and said why when I spoke got him on the phone,” Marchand reports.

NEWS: Matt Vasgersian informed ESPN executives today he is leaving SNB, The Post has learned. Vasgersian confirmed the news and said why when I spoke got him on the phone. https://t.co/mjpjtosljj — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 6, 2021

“I decided to call it a wrap on ‘Sunday Night Baseball,’” Vasgersian told The Post. “I can’t do everything I enjoy with MLB Network and the Angels, while still being away for nearly 30 weekends a year.”

Vasgersian will reportedly focus more on his MLB Network and Los Angeles Angels gigs.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, meanwhile, is in need of a new lead broadcaster. The broadcast faced some criticism on Tuesday night – mostly in A-Rod’s direction – though the TV ratings have been up this year.

It will be interesting to see which direction ESPN chooses for this broadcast.