Matthew Berry Leaving ESPN: Fans React

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Matthew Berry, Senior Fantasy Analyst at ESPN attends 'Fantasy Sports: Changing The Fan Experience Daily' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

After a decade and a half as ESPN's go-to man for all things fantasy football, Matthew Berry announced that he'll be leaving the network by week's end.

In a tweet sharing a statement on his future, Berry thanked ESPN. Saying he's incredibly proud of what he and rest of the staff accomplished during his tenure in Bristol.

Here is a sentence I never thought I'd write. I can confirm that after 15 amazing years, I am leaving ESPN. ... I feel truly blessed to have worked alongside countless talented, dedicated and passionate colleagues supported by management who understood what fantasy sports meant to our fans. ... I never dreamed this could be a career. ... ESPN gave me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to write and talk fantasy sports on every possible ESPN platform. ... I am forever indebted to ESPN.

Fans reacted to Matthew Berry's upcoming exit on social media.

"This makes me very sad," one user replied.

"This guy paved the way for most everyone in the biz," another said. "Excited to see what he does next."

"The amount of careers branching off the TMR tree -- it's a very underrated angle of what he's done for fantasy," tweeted Nando Di Fino.

"Congrats to Matthew Berry on an amazing 15 years, and thank you for all you’ve done for me, for ESPN, and most especially for the fantasy industry," said Tristan H. Cockcroft. "Wishing you all my best with what comes next, my friend!"

"Matthew Berry is an absolute legend who could not have been nicer to me when I met him when I was an annoying sophomore in college," another user shared. "To say I wish him well and continued success is an understatement! My apologies for the horrible photo. This was pre iPhone days lol."

Berry didn't reveal what exactly is next, but said he is really excited for what's to come and that there will be plenty of time to talk about that before the season.