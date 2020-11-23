Matthew Dellavedova Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

Matthew Dellavedova will return to Cleveland for another year.

The Cavaliers guard made his free agency decision on Monday afternoon, signing a one-year, minimum deal with the franchise. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on Twitter.

After spending a short stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dellavedova returned to the Cavaliers midway through the 2018-19 season. The point guard rose to NBA prominence during his two Finals runs in Cleveland in 2015 and 2016.

Dellavedova signed a big four-year, $38.4 million contract with the Bucks prior to the 2016-17 season. Though the guard had a decent first season in Miluawakee, averaging 7.6 ppg, his numbers began to slip in the coming years. Before being traded back to Cleveland in 2018, Dellavedova was only averaging 1.7 ppg. Later that same year, he average 7.3 ppg for the Cavaliers.

It’s clear Dellavedova isn’t the same player he once was, hence the minimum contract.

This being said, the Cavs could certainly use the veteran presence of a championship point guard. Cleveland has one of the most inexperienced back courts in the NBA, presumably starting sophomore Darius Garland, third year Collin Sexton and rookie Isaac Okoro next season.

Dellavedova will continue to serve as a mentor for the young squad and a defensive boost for the Cavs off the bench.