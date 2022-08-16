Matthew Judon Practice Story Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Matt Judon #9 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, New England Patriots fans received a slight scare when reporters said star pass rusher Matthew Judon left the field for the locker room.

"Matthew Judon is leaving to the locker room," Patriots reporter Mark Daniels said on Twitter. However, once more details came out, Patriots fans were relieved - and so was Judon.

After practice concluded on Tuesday afternoon, Judon responded to the report that he left for the locker room. The Patriots star didn't quite make it to the locker room, he just needed to pee.

"I took a pee," he responded.

Fans - and even Patriots reporters - couldn't get enough.

"There you have it," Daniels said.

"Judon wins the internet today," another fan said.

"This is the content we deserve," a third fan joked.

Judon had a career year in his first season with the Patriots after signing a four-year, $56 million deal with the team ahead of the 2021 campaign. He racked up 12.5 sacks, three more than he had in any season with the Baltimore Ravens.