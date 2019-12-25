Matthew, Kelly Stafford Getting Praised For Incredible Christmas Gesture

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are deservedly getting praised for an incredible holidays gesture.

The Staffords surprised a family with three young boys who recently lost their father.

Matthew and Kelly showed up to their house with Christmas presents. The Lions QB even played against the boys in Madden.

It was a truly heartwarming scene:

This is awesome… Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly surprised three young boys who recently lost their father by showing up to their house with Christmas presents. Stafford even played them in Madden, as himself. 🙌💯 (via Deana Harb/FB) pic.twitter.com/isVoTWUUdd — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2019

The holidays can be an especially tough time for families dealing with heartbreak.

Well done to Matthew and Kelly for helping this family feel a little bit better.