Matthew, Kelly Stafford Getting Praised For Incredible Christmas Gesture

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks at the sideline.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 09: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions warms up for the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 09, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, are deservedly getting praised for an incredible holidays gesture.

The Staffords surprised a family with three young boys who recently lost their father.

Matthew and Kelly showed up to their house with Christmas presents. The Lions QB even played against the boys in Madden.

It was a truly heartwarming scene:

The holidays can be an especially tough time for families dealing with heartbreak.

Well done to Matthew and Kelly for helping this family feel a little bit better.

