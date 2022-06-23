Matthew McConaughey Is Excited: College Fans React

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Matthew McConaughey watches players warm up before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns landed the biggest commitment the team has seen in years.

Arch Manning, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Texas today. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class.

Needless to say, Longhorns fans were hyped about the news. That includes Academy Award-winning actor and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey, who had a message for Manning.

"Manning up #hookem," McConaughey wrote in a post on Twitter. It didn't take long before fans were reacting to McConaughey's post.

"Ya knew this ol Boy was gon tweet out this BIG news TEXAS signing!!" one fan said.

"peyton, eli, and mcconaughey show," another fan said.

"From the minister!" said a third fan.

Texas has a long way to go before the program is "back." However, landing elite quarterback recruits like Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning are a great step in the right direction.