Matthew McConaughey Narrates Texas Hype Video Before Game vs. Alabama

Hollywood movie star and longtime Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey is pumped for this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.

On Thursday, the Texas football program released a hype video narrated by McConaughey himself.

"What will we do when the moment arrives? The moment is here. Right here, right now... This Saturday? Oh it's gonna be hot folks!"

Take a look at the full hype video here:

The Longhorns are going to need all the hype they can get on Saturday. Despite a solid Week 1 victory this past weekend, Texas will open up Week 2 as 20-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide.

Both of these programs got off to strong starts in their 2022 seasons. Alabama kicked things off with a 55-0 blowout over Utah State. Texas produced a similar result, taking down UL Monroe 52-10.

This highly-anticipated contest is a rematch of the 2010 BCS National Championship. The last time these two powerhouse programs faced off during the regular season came all the way back in 1922.

This game will be the featured matchup on ESPN's College GameDay at noon ET.