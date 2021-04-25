Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Team’s First Professional Victory

Austin FC made MLS history on Saturday night, as the new Texas club won its first professional game, defeating the Colorado Rapids.

Austin topped Colorado, 3-1, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Saturday.

Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff spoke about the win following the match.

“Obviously, it’s a momentous occasion for the city and for this organization,” Wolff said. “I said in our pregame meeting, we’re gonna fight together, we’re gonna suffer together, and we’re gonna win together, and we’re coming out here to play … that’s what we’re here to do, and we did all those things.”

Matthew McConaughey, one of the owners of Austin FC, took to social media following the match to celebrate.

“first win of many on the way to legend for the Fighting Verde of #AustinFC,” McConaughey tweeted on Saturday night. “….Vamos!!! @AustinFC”

Saturday’s match was an away game, but Austin FC had a number of supporters in attendance.

“Hopefully, the fans appreciated that,” Wolff said. “I can’t say enough about their contributions before the game, during the game and after the game. That support is talked about, it’s well recognized. Our guys love the fans, the community, and that’s one thing that’s been there from the moment these guys set foot in Austin.”