Matthew McConaughey Reacts To Death Of Friend Mike Leach

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrates on the field after the Texas Longhorns defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the 91st Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2005 in Pasadena, California. Texas defeated Michigan 38-37. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

The death of Mike Leach has touched many around the sports world, including actor and Texas football fan Matthew McConaughey.

Taking to Twitter Tuesday, McConaughey shared a heartfelt message on the late coach's passing:

"My friend Mike Leach moved on yesterday," the Oscar winner said. "One of the most curious, inventive, independent minded wild men to ever walk the earth. He was a gem like no other. Put a prayer up there for his his wife Sharon and their kids."

Leach passed away at 61-years-old on Monday night due to complications from a heart condition.

A true one-of-one, Leach's big personality made him a fan favorite, along with his pioneering Air Raid offense which has impacted the sport tremendously; giving us coaches like USC's Lincoln Riley.

He'll certainly be missed on the sideline but even more so in the communities that he impacted along the way.