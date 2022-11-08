Matthew McConaughey Reportedly Wants To Buy An NFL Franchise

AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Actor Matthew McConaughey watches players warm up before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Alright, alright, alright. You know what that means.

Matthew McConaughey, who's a fan of the Washington Commanders, reportedly wants to help buy the team from the Snyder family.

McConaughey is set to join the Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z group that will send in a bid for the team, per the New York Post.

“Matthew has always been a huge fan and his ties with the team go way back," a source told the NYP. “They support his foundation and he’s good pals with Dan Snyder — he and supermodel wife Camila Alves were on Dan’s yacht over the Super Bowl last year.”

McConaughey is one of the most famous actors on the planet. He's starred in numerous movies, such as Tropic Thunder, Interstellar, The Wolf of Wall Street, Dazed and Confused, and many more.

The bid is expected to come in a couple of months and there's a chance that the Commanders could sell for $7 billion.

If that happens, it would be the biggest sale in pro sports history.