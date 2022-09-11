Matthew McConaughey's Message For Texas Goes Viral: Fans React

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrates on the field after the Texas Longhorns defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the 91st Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2005 in Pasadena, California. Texas defeated Michigan 38-37. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Despite a loss to No. 1 Alabama, Matthew McConaughey is pleased with what he saw from the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon.

"we played some great football today - a total TEAM effort and true Texas fight - the future of @TexasFootball looks bright - we are on our way - horns up and hearts high #hookem," said McConaughey.

A positive message from one of Texas football's biggest fans on a tough day. T

Texas still has plenty to play for this season. The Longhorns can't let losing to Alabama derail the rest of their season.

Matthew McConaughey and the rest of the fan base will be cheering Texas on next week vs. UTSA.