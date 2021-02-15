Matthew Stafford Names The 1 Loss That Still Haunts Him

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game as an NFL quarterback, but he came pretty close during the 2014 season.

The Detroit Lions faced the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs that season. Detroit led for most of the contest, but Tony Romo led the Cowboys on a second-half comeback, advancing to the Divisional Round.

Stafford is now gone from Detroit, having been traded to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.

The former Lions quarterback reportedly made it clear that he wanted to be traded to a contender. However, he believes he played for one during that 2014 season. Stafford still thinks about that playoff loss to the Cowboys.

“I think in 2014, when we went to Dallas for the playoffs. That was probably the most complete team I’ve been on, to be honest,” Stafford told Mitch Albom via the Free Press. “I didn’t think we were good enough on offense. I thought we were good enough on defense. We were really good on defense that year. And it wasn’t that we didn’t have the players on offense, because we had great players. We just didn’t click, you know, when we needed to. We didn’t play at a high enough clip on offense and it came back to get us.”

Stafford reached the playoffs multiple times in Detroit, but that 2014 Lions team stands out as the best.

“But I think 2014 was definitely the team that was most complete top to bottom, player-wise,” he added.

Stafford will look to lead the Rams on a deep playoff run in 2021 and beyond.