Matthew Stafford Dealing With Elbow Pain: NFL World Reacts

Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field during the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams are being cautious with quarterback Matthew Stafford right now.

Stafford was held out of team drills on Monday due to an elbow injury that's causing him some pain.

“We’d lessened Matthew’s workload today,” head coach Sean McVay said via ProFootballTalk. "Really when we look at it, we’ve got five weeks until September 8. He’s still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it. You guys have been out here, he’s been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was let’s really just take it a week at a time.

He's been dealing with this elbow injury all offseason. It caused him to not throw at OTAs or minicamp, the latter of which took place in June.

Some fans are concerned about the injury, while others are not.

This injury will certainly have the attention of Rams fans as Sept. 8 is close to a month away.