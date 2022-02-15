Matthew Stafford Had Message For Cooper Kupp After No-Look Pass

Upon first glance, this across-the-middle connection between Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp appeared to be just another typical link-up that these two enjoyed all season long. But after further inspection, this pitch and catch emerged as one of the best plays in recent Super Bowl memory.

Stafford’s no-look dime to Kupp has since gone viral on social media. And now, we have some intriguing audio to go along with it.

“Might be the best no-looker we got all year,” Stafford said to his No. 1 receiver after the incredible play.

Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp after his no-look pass: "That might be the best no-looker we got all year." The chemistry these two built in just one season is truly incredible. (via @NFLFilms)pic.twitter.com/F1nwwgMPjZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 15, 2022

After this play, Stafford and the Rams offense continued their way down the field to set up a game-winning touchdown pass to none other than Cooper Kupp. With a grab in the right corner of the endzone, Kupp notched his eighth reception of the day for 92 yards and two touchdowns — solidifying himself as the Super Bowl MVP.

In his first season with Stafford at QB, Kupp exploded with one of the best offensive seasons of all time. In addition to earning a triple-crown title with a league-leading 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns through the regular season, the fifth-year wide receiver also continued this stellar play into the postseason. Through four games en route to a Super Bowl title in Los Angeles, the offensive player of the year reeled in 33 more receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

It’s fair to say this Stafford-Kupp connection is one of the best we’ve seen in a long time.