Matthew Stafford Is Still Recovering From Elbow Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford won't hit the ground running in early preparation of the Los Angeles Rams' championship defense.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, the quarterback "won't throw much, if at all" during voluntary offseason workouts while recovering from an injection in his elbow.

However, head coach Sean McVay doesn't sound worried, as he joked that coaches can step in under center if they need another quarterback during spring practices.

Stafford doesn't have a timetable for when he can start throwing in OTAs.

"Don't know yet," he said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "Still working on it."

Stafford dealt with elbow pain -- and a chronic back issue -- throughout the 2021 campaign, but it didn't cause him to miss any time. The former Detroit Lions cornerstone threw for 4,886 passing yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season before posting a 108.3 quarterback rating in four playoff wins.

Those health woes don't seem to concern the Rams too much, as they awarded the 34-year-old a four-year, $160 million extension in March.

After injuries limited him to 13 games in his first two NFL seasons, Stafford has started every game in 10 of the last 11 seasons. It doesn't sound like he's in any serious danger of not being ready this fall.