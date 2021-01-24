The NFL’s 2021 offseason is going to be an eventful one.

On Saturday night, news broke that Matthew Stafford wants out of Detroit. The star quarterback and the Lions have reportedly decided to part ways this offseason.

Stafford is expected to hit the trade market and the Lions are set to move on from their franchise quarterback ahead of the 2021 season.

NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news:

After meetings in recent weeks in which Stafford expressed a desire for a fresh start, the Lions understood his position and plan to begin discussing trade options in the coming weeks for their star quarterback, per sources. The sides have had open and healthy discussions since the season ended. But with the Lions starting over again, hiring Dan Campbell as head coach and Brad Holmes as general manager, Stafford told the team he feels it’s the right time to move on and team officials agreed, per sources.

There has been speculation for weeks that Stafford wants out of Detroit. Now, we know – the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick will be playing for a new team in 2021.

We just don’t know who that team will be.

Matthew Stafford and the Lions have mutually agreed to part ways, per @TomPelissero Stafford's been Detroit's starting QB since 2009 pic.twitter.com/SpcY53IB6Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2021

The only QBs in NFL history with 45,000+ passing yards and less than 150 INT: • Aaron Rodgers

• Matthew Stafford end of list pic.twitter.com/bqcBYtH4Ln — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2021

Matthew Stafford quarterback rankings on Lions all-time list Wins: 1st

TD: 1st

YDS: 1st

CMP: 1st pic.twitter.com/Lq6rcpS4Gs — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 23, 2021

The Lions hired a new head coach and a new general manager this offseason. Both hires were reportedly made aware of the situation with Stafford before accepting the jobs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lions HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes were told that Matthew Stafford was not expected to be with the team before they were hired, per sources. They knew the situation and still embraced it. https://t.co/CMwCihcJJp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2021

So, at least everyone in Detroit is on the same page.

It will be interesting to see where Stafford ends up. Everyone from the 49ers to the Colts to the Patriots has been mentioned as a possible landing spot.