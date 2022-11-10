Matthew Stafford Misses Practice For Second Straight Day

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has missed practice for the second day in a row.

The veteran quarterback entered concussion protocol on Tuesday and has notched two DNPs since. He'll need to clear all five stages of the league's protocol if he wants to suit up for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl-champion Rams are off to a brutal start in 2022. The team is 3-5 on the year, dropping four of their last five games. Stafford has struggled with turnover issues, throwing eight interceptions to his eight touchdowns.

If Stafford is unable to go this weekend, John Wolford is the next man up at the quarterback position.

Stafford's status for practice on Friday will likely be a good indicator for his likelihood to play in Sunday's Week 10 contest.