Matthew Stafford Reacts To Cooper Kupp’s Historic Season

Historic wide receiver seasons and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford seem to go hand-in-hand.

In 2012, the then-Detroit Lions QB helped superstar wideout Calvin Johnson set the all-time NFL record for receiving yards in a single season. Now in 2021, he has a chance to help Cooper Kupp accomplish that same feat.

Through Stafford’s first season under center for the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (138), receiving yards (1,829) and receiving touchdowns (15). Heading into Week 18, the fifth-year wideout has a shot to beat Johnson’s single-season receiving yard record of 1,964 (although with one extra game this year).

“It’s a cool thing to be a part of it,” Stafford said, per Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “It makes me feel lucky I got to play with two great players in different eras.”

With a win over the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and the Rams will clinch an NFC West title with a 13-4 season.

Will Kupp get the 135 yards necessary to break Megatron’s record?