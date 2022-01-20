Matthew Stafford Reacts To His Record-Low Pass Attempts

On Monday night, 13th-year veteran Matthew Stafford finally got over the hump and won his first NFL playoff game. And in doing so, he recorded a career-low in single-game pass attempts (with the exception of games he left with injury).

In a 34-11 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals, the first-year Los Angeles Rams QB attempted just 17 passes (completing 13).

Stafford didn’t seem too concerned about his arm’s lack of use in the Wild Card victory though. Instead, he chalked it up to “the flow of the game.”

“That was just flow of the game,” Stafford said during a press conference on Wednesday, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “We want to be balanced, like we always are, but nobody’s ever talking about that number, to be honest with you. We’re just trying to go out there and feel the flow of the game. ”

Matthew Stafford and the Rams jumped out to an early lead in this wire-to-wire win. After a couple of early scores that put Los Angeles up 21-0 at halftime (including a defensive touchdown), passing the ball didn’t exactly become a big part of the game script.

Stafford credited his stout defense and running game that amassed a total of 140 rushing yards.

“Our guys did a great job running the football. And then our defense was doing such a good job of giving us a short field,” he added. “There were so many times where we had the ball with great field position and those don’t sometimes equate to long drives. Less plays, less opportunities to throw the football. But I take it as a positive. I love throwing the ball, no doubt. But I love it when I hand it off and our guys are getting 10, 12 [yards] a pop too. So, at this point I’ll take them anyway we can get them.”

Stafford had some easy going in the first round of this year’s postseason. But with a matchup against the defending-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, he’ll likely have to up his pass attempts this weekend.