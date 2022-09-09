Matthew Stafford Reacts To Sad Reality Of Rams Home Crowd

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams had to operate under a silent count during their home opener at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

Buffalo Bills fans showed up for their team in a big way, making it tough on the Los Angeles offense with some serious crowd noise.

When asked about this opposing crowd noise after the game, Stafford gave a bleak answer about the reality of playing home games at SoFi Stadium.

"No. I mean, we prepared for it. We prepared to be on the silent count at home again. But it wasn't something that we haven't done before," he said.

Despite their team's recent success, the Rams fanbase doesn't exactly match up to others around the league. The franchise has yet to fully recoup fan support after its 20-year run in St. Louis.

Los Angeles is also a city with residents and visitors from all over the country, meaning each home game will feature a significant away crowd.

Stafford threw three interceptions en route to a 31-10 season-opening loss to the Bills on Thursday night, despite kicking off the year in his home stadium.

The Rams will welcome the Atlanta Falcons for another home game in Week 2.