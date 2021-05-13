Matthew Stafford Reveals What It’ll Be Like Playing Detroit

Selected by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has played his entire 12-year career in Detroit. But, that will all change come the start of this season.

To kick off this year’s wild QB offseason back in January, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022/2023 and a 2021 third-round pick.

With the official release of the 2021 season schedule last night, the Stafford-Lions reunion has been set. The centerpieces of this quarterback swap will both face their former teams in a Week 7 matchup on Oct. 24 in SoFi Stadium.

During an appearance with NFL Network on Wednesday night, Stafford explained his feelings now that the reunion has an official date.

“It’ll be different. It’s something I’ve obviously never experienced,” Stafford said. “I played for the same franchise for 12 years so this will be a new one for me. Obviously, a bunch of great friends and on the other side of the ball, an organization I care a lot about. But that weekend I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure that we come out on top.”

The new QB in LA will be on primetime FIVE times in 2021 ✨ Matthew Stafford is looking forward to playing in front of the @RamsNFL fans 🙌 📺: #NFLScheduleRelease LIVE on NFL Networkpic.twitter.com/Ir5oEXn1x1 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 13, 2021

This past season, Stafford notched his eighth career 4,000+ yard passing year — logging 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns on a 64.2 completion percentage. Now under a new system, NFL fans from across the country are excited to see what the longtime Detroit starter can do under a Sean McVay led offense in LA.

The Rams’ schedule is slated to feature five primetime games (tied for No. 1 in the NFL).