Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Apologizes For Alleged Altercation With Fan

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, has apologized for her alleged actions during the Rams’ Week 10 loss to the 49ers in San Francisco.

The quarterback’s wife was reportedly in the crowd for the Rams’ Monday Night Football matchup when a Niners fan behind her started talking trash to her and her crew. Snapping in what she called “a weak moment,” Kelly threw at stadium soft pretzel at the opposing fan.

Levi’s Stadium security eventually stepped in and escorted Kelly and her crew to a new seating area, per a witness for TMZ Sports.

After the game, which saw her husband’s team fall 31-10, she took full responsibility for her actions.

“I’m an idiot,” Kelly wrote on social media, per TMZ Sports. “He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse… I tried to apologize, but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different!”