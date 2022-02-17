The Spun

Matthew Stafford, Wife Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

Matthew and Kelly Stafford on video.

A video of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, is going viral on social media on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford appeared to be enjoying himself at the team’s Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon.

Toward the end of the parade, Matthew and Kelly were taking a picture on stage.

Unfortunately, the photographer fell off the stage.

Hopefully the photographer is OK!

“Drunk or not how do you see someone fall from that high and just turn and walk away immediately?!?” one fan tweeted.

“This was one of the worst championship celebrations I’ve ever seen, and this just puts the cherry on top,” another fan added.

“Joe would’ve jumped down to help her,” a Cincinnati Bengals fan added.

Stay safe out there, everyone!

