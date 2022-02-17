A video of Los Angeles Rams star quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, is going viral on social media on Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford appeared to be enjoying himself at the team’s Super Bowl championship parade on Wednesday afternoon.

Toward the end of the parade, Matthew and Kelly were taking a picture on stage.

Unfortunately, the photographer fell off the stage.

Stafford saw her fall and told Kelly to take care of it pic.twitter.com/FmzGJNZQXf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 17, 2022

Hopefully the photographer is OK!

“Drunk or not how do you see someone fall from that high and just turn and walk away immediately?!?” one fan tweeted.

“This was one of the worst championship celebrations I’ve ever seen, and this just puts the cherry on top,” another fan added.

“Joe would’ve jumped down to help her,” a Cincinnati Bengals fan added.

Stay safe out there, everyone!