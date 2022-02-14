The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Matthew Stafford’s Old Comment On White House Goes Viral

Matthew Stafford at Super Bowl 56.INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with his wife Kelly Hall after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl champion.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Stafford and the Rams will get to visit President Biden and the White House later this year (assuming everything is still OK pandemic-wise).

This will not be Stafford’s first White House visit, though. Back in 2012, he visited the White House as part of a literacy tour. However, he did not meet with the president (Barack Obama at the time). President Obama was not in town during the visit.

Stafford’s old comment on his White House visit is now going viral.

“No worries. There’s only one way an NFL quarterback should ever get to come to White House and meet the President,” Stafford said in 2012 when told President Obama wasn’t there.

Well said, Matthew.

The Rams will get to meet the president later this year.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.