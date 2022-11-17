Matthew Stafford's Status For Week 11 Game Revealed

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford is expected to be cleared from concussion protocol and take the field for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback missed this past weekend's loss to the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion he suffered in Week 9.

Stafford was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Backup quarterback John Wolford stepped up in Stafford's absence, leading the Rams to a 27-17 loss to the Cardinals this past Sunday. The Los Angeles passing attack certainly didn't have the same look as when its QB1 is on the field.

Unfortunately for Stafford, his return is marred by the loss of his favorite wide receiver target. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week 10 and is now on the injured reserve.

Stafford and the Rams will kickoff against the Saints at 1 p.m. ET in New Orleans.