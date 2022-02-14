Back in 2012, then-Detroit Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford visited the White House, though he wasn’t able to meet with President Obama.

Stafford was OK with that, though, because he felt there is only one way an NFL quarterback should meet the president at the White House: following a Super Bowl win.

“No worries. There’s only one way an NFL quarterback should ever get to come to White House and meet the President,” Stafford said.

Well, that’s happening now.

Stafford and the Rams topped Joe Burrow and the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

On May 10, 2012 I gave Matthew Stafford (who was in a financial literacy event) a tour of the West Wing. I told him ⁦@BarackObama⁩ was not in WH. He said “No worries. There’s only one way an NFL QB should ever get to come to WH and meet the President.” His moment has come. pic.twitter.com/GP6C5UVQvU — Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) February 14, 2022

Stafford’s had quite the ride over these last 10 years, that is for sure.

“Barack should casually drop by the WH when Stafford visits and say “Hey, I hear I missed you the last time you were here,” one fan suggested.

“Matt Stafford might be cooler than Joe Burrow…” another fan tweeted.

“I love this so much,” one fan added.

Congrats to Matthew and the Rams.