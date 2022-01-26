Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Buying Tickets For Rams Fans

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, was so floored by the skyrocketing prices of NFC Championship tickets, that she decided to personally buy a bunch of them to give away to Rams fans.

On Wednesday, Stafford posted to her Instagram in an effort to put a smile on a few fans’ faces that otherwise couldn’t afford to watch their team in person.

“Just went on Ticketmaster and saw how expensive tickets are getting,” Stafford’s wife wrote. “I’m going to buy a good amount and give them away. If you are a hardcore Rams fan, or just a regular Rams fan, veteran, active military, a public servant, etc…

🚨 Rams fans — Kelly Stafford’s got you. pic.twitter.com/iX1XmKq9Qa — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) January 26, 2022

“Email me at [email protected] and tell me your story with some photos attached!” she continued. “I’ll get back to ya’ll by tomorrow night!!”

It’s a great gesture Kelly to do. Nosebleeds seats at SoFI Stadium run fans around $500 and get up to the thousands.

The last time the Rams and 49ers met in LA, Cherry Red & Gold filled the stadium. Stafford’s trying to do her part to pack the house with Rams fans with a Super Bowl berth on the line.