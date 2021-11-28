Maurice Clarett Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ohio State

Saturday was a tough day for the Ohio State football community.

It had been a long time since the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, but it happened on Saturday, with the Wolverines upsetting Ohio State, 42-27, in Ann Arbor.

Ohio State fell to Michigan for the first time since 2011, when Luke Fickell was serving as the program’s interim head coach.

Former Buckeyes star Maurice Clarett took to social media on Saturday with a brutally honest admission on the program.

“I’m allowed to jump bandwagons. Me and Ohio State have a weird relationship. I claim them but they don’t claim me,” he tweeted.

Clarett, of course, had a sensational freshman season for the Buckeyes. However, he was involved in multiple scandals, leading to his dismissal from the program.

I’m allowed to jump bandwagons. Me and Ohio State have a weird relationship. I claim them but they don’t claim me 🤣🤣… — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) November 27, 2021

The fans, of course, still love him.

“The fans claim you!” one fan tweeted.

“That’s all that matters,” Clarett added.

Hopefully the official relationship between Clarett and the program can be mended at some point in the future.