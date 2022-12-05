Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 9: Tailback Maurice Clarett #13 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes carries the ball against the Purdue University Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium at Purdue University on November 9, 2002 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Purdue 10-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup.

He believes the Buckeyes will take down the No. 1 team in the nation in dominant fashion.

"Georgia gone get rolled on. The young guys have something to prove. Staff has something to prove," he wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State found it's way into the College Football Playoff field despite a blowout home loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season. With this disappointing loss, there's no question the Buckeyes have a lot to prove in this year's postseason.

Georgia has been dominant all year following its National Championship victory this past season. Kirby Smart's team is 12-0 and has won all but one game by multiple scores.

This highly-anticipated Peach Bowl matchup will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31.