Maurice Clarett Reveals His Pick For Ohio State vs. Georgia

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 9: Tailback Maurice Clarett #13 of the Ohio State University Buckeyes carries the ball against the Purdue University Boilermakers during the game at Ross-Ade Stadium at Purdue University on November 9, 2002 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Ohio State defeated Purdue 10-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Buckeyes star Maurice Clarett has revealed his pick for tonight's Peach Bowl matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.

Clarett, who suited up for the Buckeyes as a star running back in 2002, is predicting a big upset for his former program.

"Ryan Day came to the building focused. He hear all the shit people talking. He’s hanging 50 on Kirby," he wrote on Twitter.

The Buckeyes are heading into tonight's contest as 5.5-point underdogs to Georgia. The Bulldogs are 13-0 this season and have rolled over nearly every opponent put in front of them.

Not many analysts are picking Ohio State to mount an upset against the reigning National Champions, but this year's squad certainly has the talent to compete with any team in the nation.

The Buckeyes have one of the most high-powered offenses in the nation, and Georgia's defense is notoriously stout.

With that in mind, tonight's Peach Bowl should be a good one.