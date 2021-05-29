The Spun

Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic dribbles the ball against the Houston Rockets in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 31: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the Houston Rockets at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 31, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. But, the bigger loss for the Mavs could be coming by way of injury.

After the Game-3 loss, sophomore superstar Luka Doncic complained about a pain in his neck and down his left arm.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have designated Doncic as questionable with a cervical strain for the team’s Game-4 matchup on Sunday.

This would be a massive blow to a Dallas team that looked like it may have been on its way to a sweep after Game 2.

Through the Mavs’ first three playoff games this year, Doncic has put up a staggering 114 combined points on 51.5 percent shooting from the field — including a 44-point near-triple-double in Game 3 (44-9-9). Without the second-year star on the court, the Mavericks are a completely different team.

If Doncic is unable to suit up for Game 4 tomorrow, the Mavs are in serious jeopardy of losing home court. Going back to Los Angeles tied at 2-2 would mark a complete 180 turn in the series’ previous trajectory.

Currently holding a 2-1 lead in the series, Dallas will look to maintain their advantage tomorrow night at 9:30 p.m. ET — with or without Luka.


