Mavericks Announce Injury Update For Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks suffered a 118-108 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. But, the bigger loss for the Mavs could be coming by way of injury.

After the Game-3 loss, sophomore superstar Luka Doncic complained about a pain in his neck and down his left arm.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have designated Doncic as questionable with a cervical strain for the team’s Game-4 matchup on Sunday.

The Mavericks say Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s Game 4 against the Clippers with a cervical strain after he complained post-Game 3 about pain in his neck and down his left arm. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 29, 2021

This would be a massive blow to a Dallas team that looked like it may have been on its way to a sweep after Game 2.

Through the Mavs’ first three playoff games this year, Doncic has put up a staggering 114 combined points on 51.5 percent shooting from the field — including a 44-point near-triple-double in Game 3 (44-9-9). Without the second-year star on the court, the Mavericks are a completely different team.

If Doncic is unable to suit up for Game 4 tomorrow, the Mavs are in serious jeopardy of losing home court. Going back to Los Angeles tied at 2-2 would mark a complete 180 turn in the series’ previous trajectory.

Currently holding a 2-1 lead in the series, Dallas will look to maintain their advantage tomorrow night at 9:30 p.m. ET — with or without Luka.