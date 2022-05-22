Mavericks Have Been Fined Again: NBA World Reacts

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on October 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated defeated the Mavericks 121-100. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks are once again getting hit in the pocket by the league office.

On Sunday, the NBA announced its fining the Mavericks $100,000 for what it cites as violating league rules for "bench decorum."

Per NBA Communications:

The Dallas Mavericks organization has been fined $100,000 for continuing to violate league rules regarding bench decorum, ... The amount of Dallas' fine reflects prior infractions of team bench decorum rules in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

On multiple occasions, several players and a member of the coaching staff stood for an extended period of time in the ... team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on or encroaching upon the playing court during game action in ... Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals ...

The NBA world reacted to the Mavericks hefty fine over the weekend.

"HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH," one user laughed in all-caps.

"This how the league wants the bench to be during a WCF game," tweeted another.

"So they can’t stand for an extended period of time?" asked another fan tweeting at the NBA. "What a joke."

"I hope 'bench decorum' works its way into some lyrics. Rhymes with pour ‘em and score ‘em, plenty to work with here, Drake," commented Warriors reporter Kerith Burke.

"Mavericks fined $100k for bench decorum. Third time in playoffs they’ve been fined," noted John Dickinson.

Game 3 between the Mavericks and Warriors is scheduled for Sunday night at 9 PM ET.