NBA Team Getting Crushed For Their Michael Jordan Documentary Tweet

An NBA team is getting mocked pretty hard for their tweet about this evening’s Michael Jordan documentary debut.
ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Jordan and his final Chicago Bulls season, will premiere tonight.
Unsurprisingly, social media has been full of Jordan-themed posts leading up to tonight’s special event. Sports fans have been waiting a long time to collectively watch something.
One NBA team’s Jordan post is getting mocked, though. The Dallas Mavericks’ official Twitter account put this out:
What if? 💭
The Last Dance premieres tonight at 8PM CT on @espn. pic.twitter.com/8FOeYKklG7
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 19, 2020
Doncic has had an incredible second season, but Jordan fans aren’t having this.
He has played one a half seasons
— pattylmao (@pattylmao1) April 19, 2020
— Abe Van Kadri (@abe_kadri) April 19, 2020
there’s still time to delete this
— kelsey (@kelseytaysutton) April 19, 2020
MJ would make Luka cry
— Shirley Serious (@_therealNobody) April 19, 2020
ESPN’s The Last Dance will debut on Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T. An uncensored version of the documentary will air on ESPN while a censored version will air on ESPN2.