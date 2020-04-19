The Spun

NBA Team Getting Crushed For Their Michael Jordan Documentary Tweet

A closeup of Michael Jordan on the court during a Washington Wizards game.PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An NBA team is getting mocked pretty hard for their tweet about this evening’s Michael Jordan documentary debut.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Jordan and his final Chicago Bulls season, will premiere tonight.

Unsurprisingly, social media has been full of Jordan-themed posts leading up to tonight’s special event. Sports fans have been waiting a long time to collectively watch something.

One NBA team’s Jordan post is getting mocked, though. The Dallas Mavericks’ official Twitter account put this out:

Doncic has had an incredible second season, but Jordan fans aren’t having this.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will debut on Sunday night at 9 p.m. E.T. An uncensored version of the documentary will air on ESPN while a censored version will air on ESPN2.

