Mavs Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Luka Doncic

The Mavericks’ win over the Nuggets Monday was marred by a late injury to superstar Luka Doncic. The 22 year-old rolled his ankle in the last minute of Dallas’ impressive victory.

Fortunately for Dallas, Doncic’s injury might not be as serious as it looked. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, tests on Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no damage. The Mavericks’ staff will “continue to evaluate” their franchise centerpiece “daily,” Charania tweeted Tuesday.

Sources: Tests on Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no damage. Team will continue to evaluate Doncic daily. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2021

Even without structural damage to his ankle, Doncic is set to miss some time. In his absence, the Mavs will lean heavily on big man Kristaps Porzingis, who played one of his best games of the season Monday (29 points and 11 rebounds).

Dallas is about to embark on a week-long road trip. The Mavericks take on the Suns in Phoenix Wednesday and Friday before visiting the Clippers on Sunday and Tuesday.

The Dallas Morning News’ Callie Caplan reported that Doncic was on the Mavs’ team plane to Phoenix. Doncic will travel with the squad regardless of his availability.

Dallas’ Slovenian point guard is no stranger to ankle issues. Doncic battled a left ankle injury for much of the 2019-20 season. He notoriously played on a bum ankle during the 2020 NBA bubble playoffs.

At 9-4, the Mavs can afford to lose Doncic for a few nights. But this week’s road trip, consisting of two high-quality Western Conference foes, will test Dallas’ roster depth.