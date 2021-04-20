Max Kellerman Names 3 Better Offensive Players Than Steph Curry

There aren’t many players performing at Steph Curry’s level at this point in the season — especially at the offensive end.

Over the last 10 games in the month of April, the Golden State Warriors point guard is averaging a whopping 40.8 points per game on 49 percent shooting from behind the three-point line. Putting up some wild offensive stats, the widely-considered greatest shooter of all time has dropped 10+ threes in four his last five games (46 total).

With this kind of scoring performance, a reasonable question has been swirling around the basketball world. Is Curry the best offensive player in the NBA?

According to ESPN’s Max Kellerman, the answer is no. The First Take host has Kevin Durant, James Harden and Damian Lillard edging out the 33-year-old Warrior.

.@maxkellerman says Kevin Durant, James Harden and Damian Lillard are all better offensive players than Steph Curry 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JqkASMEpmN — First Take (@FirstTake) April 20, 2021

Since returning to play from injury earlier this month, Durant has averaged 20.6 points through 20.8 minutes per game in five contests. While we haven’t had a chance to see the near 7-foot forward go to work at full capacity recently, Kellerman based his argument on the pair’s time together in Golden State. Through their three seasons as teammates, Curry and Durant essentially had the same regular-season scoring averages (around 26 ppg).

Harden is also a proven elite scorer, averaging 25.4 points per game so far this season. While this average doesn’t overtake Curry’s league-leading 31.4 ppg figure, Kellerman gives Harden the offensive advantage as a versatile scorer and facilitator. With a larger frame, the Brooklyn Nets guard has the ability to work in the post. Also, the three-time league scoring leader is averaging a near career-high 11.0 assists per game this season.

Averaging 28.7 ppg, Lillard is just a few points behind Curry in the league scoring list (No. 3 behind Bradley Beal). With a similar game as the Golden State sniper, Lillard averages 4.1 made three pointers per game on an efficient 37.9 percent from behind the arc. While Curry edges out the Trailblazers star in nearly every statistical category, Kellerman gives Lillard the offensive advantage with his uncanny ability to make shots in crunch time.

