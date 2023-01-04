Look: Max Kellerman's Quarterback List Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Broadcaster Max Kellerman stands in the ring after Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeats Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

During this Wednesday's episode of "This Just In," ESPN personality Max Kellerman unveiled his updated quarterback rankings.

Kellerman has Patrick Mahomes ranked all alone in "Tier One." Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, fall in the "Tier Two" category.

The "Tier Three" category is where things get interesting. Believe it or not, Kellerman has Daniel Jones ranked as a top-six quarterback.

"I resisted all year, but he just balled out," Kellerman explained. "He has the Giants in the playoffs, he has a top-10 QBR, and he has the worst receiving core in the NFL. If there's a worse receiving core, I'd like to know who they are."

Kellerman's colleagues, Kimberley Martin and Damien Woody, couldn't believe he had Jones ranked this high.

Jones has been very efficient for the Giants this season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 708 yards and seven scores on the ground.

There's no denying that Jones has elevated his game this season. Labeling him a top-six quarterback is a bit rich, though.