Max Scherzer Bit By His Dog: Fans React

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the seventh inning of the Spring Training game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park on March 27, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

As Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer continues to recover from an oblique injury that landed him on the 15-day IL, he reportedly has a new injury to mend.

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, Scherzer was bitten by his dog on his non-throwing hand.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like it'll set the 37-year-old back at all. But it couldn't keep fans from thinking that its one thing after another for the Mets.

"What the [expletive]," replied Aléx Young.

"This Mets team is different, but the leaks aren’t," commented another user.

"The amount of good sports karma the New York Rangers are mining is becoming concerning," a New York podcaster tweeted.

"Even if they're great, the Mets are always Metsing."

"Does this get added to the injury woes list or not?" asked WGR's Howard Simon.

"The Duaner Sánchez energy is chasing the Mets like the kids from a Final Destination film," remarked Mike Sharp.

Max Scherzer has been progressing in his rehab as expected with a timetable that puts him on track to return in early July.

Dog bite notwithstanding.