Max Scherzer Had Troubling Admission Following Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their ace on the mound in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, but they were once again unable to come away with a win.

Atlanta topped Los Angeles, 5-4, in Game 2 of the NLCS on Sunday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Max Scherzer pitched OK for the Dodgers, but he lasted just 4.1 innings.

The Dodgers bullpen was unable to get it done late, giving up the lead – and eventually the game – in the bottom of the 9th. The Braves walked off the Dodgers when Corey Seager was unable to handle a screaming groundball up the middle.

Scherzer had a pretty troubling admission following the game, too. He said his arm felt “dead” during the start. However, Mad Max believes he could pitch later in the series.

“What I’m dealing with is just my arm’s dead. It wasn’t like I’m dealing with tendons or ligaments… I wasn’t dealing with red flag injuries, it was just my arm was tired,” the multi-time Cy Young winner told reporters.

Scherzer started the Wild Card Game and in the NLDS. He also recorded the save in Game 5 of the series against the Giants.

The Dodgers will certainly need him to bounce back later in this series.