Max Scherzer Has A Theory On Why He Got Dead Arm

The New York Mets newly-minted $130 million man Max Scherzer shed some light on his Dodgers tenure Wednesday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner talked about how he believes LA’s staff limiting his pitches actually led to his dead arm issues.

Per The Athletic‘s Britt Ghiroli, “Scherzer said the Dodgers limiting his pitch count and trying to keep him fresh for the postseason lowered his work capacity and he thinks led to his dead arm.”

Ghiroli continued, “[Max Scherzer] said in DC he was relied on and pushed to consistently go 110 pitches every five days so more built up for ‘19 WS run.”

“That work capacity is how Scherzer could pitch in relief in 19 on non-start days,” the MLB insider concluded. “He said he’s never gone thru a scenario where he thought he was good and wasn’t before. Dead arm is resolved and he’s on his regular offseason routine.

Even with the dead arm, Scherzer finished third in Cy Young Award voting in his age-36 season. The eight-time All-Star went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA across 179.1 innings with the Dodgers and Nationals. Scherzer struck out 236 batters while walking only 36.

Now the 37-year-old Max Scherzer will join Jacob deGrom at the top of the Mets‘ rotation. With five Cy Young Awards and 12 All-Star appearances between them, New York sports one of the best one-two punches in all of baseball.