Max Scherzer Issues Statement After Reported Dog Bite

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

After Max Scherzer's dog bite injury got viral reaction on social media, the Mets pitcher took to Twitter to share what exactly happened.

Tweeting a statement that reads:

Just clearing a few things up. My dog Rafi hurt her leg on a run. She was howling in pain and I went to calm her down by putting my hands on her. When I did that she bit my right hand. Fortunately, it wasn't a bad bite. I took one day off from throwing and was able to long toss the next day. This will have no effect on my rehab and this is literally a non story.

Previously it was reported by the New York Post that Scherzer's injury was on his non-pitching hand. And other outlets said that the bite may set back his oblique rehab.

It's good to know that Scherzer remains on his current timetable to return, which is slated for early July.

For now though, a very minor setback for what the first-place Mets hope will be a major summer comeback from their three-time Cy Young winner.