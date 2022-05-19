Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Injury: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Max Scherzer abruptly removed himself from Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The New York Mets ace motioned to trainers after throwing a pitch in the top of the sixth inning. He made a throat-slashing gesture and appeared to say, "I'm done" before leaving the game.

According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, Scherzer suffered left side discomfort and will undergo tests on Thursday.

With Jacob deGrom already sidelined, snake-bitten Mets fans immediately braced themselves for bad news when Scherzer left the game.

However, while it's too soon to say whether the 37-year-old avoided a serious issue, it's at least encouraging that he's not dealing with an arm injury.

Scherzer, who signed a three-year, $130 million contract during the offseason, allowed two runs (one earned) in 5.2 innings Wednesday night. The three-time Cy Young Award winner improved his ERA to 2.54 in New York's 11-4 victory.

With Scherzer's help, the Mets have jumped out to a six-place lead in the NL East despite deGrom's absence. Yet losing both star pitchers for a prolonged period would be a big blow.