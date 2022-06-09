Max Scherzer Reportedly Takes Major Step In His Recovery

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets watches the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer took a major step in his recovery this week.

Scherzer, 37, has been dealing with an oblique strain this season. He was diagnosed with the injury on May 19.

The good news is Scherzer could be nearing a return.

According to a report, Scherzer has begun throwing bullpen sessions. That's a big step for one of the game's top pitchers.

"According to sources, ace Max Scherzer (oblique strain) started throwing bullpen sessions at low intensity recently. Scherzer, who is rehabbing in Florida, has thrown all of his pitches during these BP sessions," said Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets.

There were some concerns Scherzer's timeline to return could get pushed back due to a recent freak injury.

Scherzer's dog bit him on his non-throwing hand earlier this week. Luckily it's nothing serious.

"Just clearing a few things up," he said on Twitter. "My dog Rafi hurt her leg on a run. She was howling in pain and I went to calm her down by putting my hands on her. When I did that she bit my right hand. Fortunately it wasn’t a bad bite. I took one day off from throwing and was able to long toss the next day. This will have no effect on my rehab and this is literally a non story."



Luckily it sounds like Scherzer is just fine. He continues working his way back from the oblique strain.