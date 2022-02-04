Max Scherzer Sends Clear Message About What Players Want From MLB

Now more than two months into the MLB’s ongoing lockout, the league and players union are running out of time to come to an agreement before the scheduled start of 2022 spring training.

The players union has several requests before they’ll accept a new deal from the league’s owners. On Friday, superstar pitcher Max Scherzer specifically highlighted these stipulations.

“We want a system where threshold and penalties don’t function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminate tanking as a winning strategy,” he wrote on Twitter.

A meeting between the MLB and MLBPA earlier this week didn’t yield any progress toward a collective bargaining agreement. With the way things are currently moving, a delayed start to spring training — and possibly the 2022 season — is very much so in the question.

For the sake of everyone around the baseball world, hopefully this conflict can be resolved as quickly as possible.