Max Scherzer's Wife Shares Dog Update: Fans React

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets leaves a game in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals with assistant athletic trainer Joe Golia at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As Max Scherzer recovers from an oblique injury, he suffered another painful incident when getting bitten by his dog.

The New York Mets pitcher explained that his dog, Rafi, was in pain after hurting her leg during a run. Rafi then bit Scherzer on his hand as he offered comfort. Scherzer said the incident is "literally a non story" that won't impact his rehab.

His wife, Erica, assured everyone that her loved one is doing fine. Of course, we're talking about the dog.

"Rafi is doing well and getting extra cuddles. Thx to everyone for the well wishes and concern," she wrote Saturday on Twitter. "Also, @HumaneRescue & @sthubertsanimal need homes for 30lb+ dogs right now. If you’re able, bring a new family member home and we’ll cover the adoption fee."

Fellow animal lovers appreciated her message and offer to pay for adoption fees.

While Max hoped for this story to blow over as quickly as possible, Erica used the situation to help promote animal advocacy. Since Scherzer won't miss additional time because of the bite, hopefully Mets fans will forgive Rafi.