Max Verstappen Had Heartwarming Message After US Grand Prix Win

Formula-1 star Max Verstappen found a way to turn tragedy into triumph at Sunday's US Grand Prix.

On the eve of the race, it was announced that Red Bull team owner Deitrich Mateschitz had passed away at the age of 78. So when the 25-year-old phenom passed Lewis Hamilton late to secure the win in Austin, there was thing on his mind:

"This one is for Dietrich," Verstappen tweeted after taking the podium. "So happy we could wrap up the win and the constructors’ championship, after such an emotional weekend for everyone [at Red Bull]. The only thing we could do today was win."

The Grand Prix victory gave Verstappen a share of the F1 record for most wins in a season with 13. Tying Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

As for the Belgian-Dutch driver's comments directly after the win, Verstappen admitted that it was a tough day for the entire team with the weight of Deitrich's untimely death.

It was a tough one. ... But we gave it everything out there today. Of course, it's a very difficult weekend for us, so this one is dedicated to Dietrich himself, what he has done for everyone. The only thing we could do today was win and even though after the pit stop it was not looking great, I gave it everything out there, and I pushed to the limit to come back. It definitely means a lot to me and to the team because he was so important to the whole team, so instrumental, and of course it will all continue, but we really wanted to have a good result today and this is of course amazing.

An emotional win for the folks over at Red Bull. Next up is the Mexican Grand Prix, which Verstappen won last year.