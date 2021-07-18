Red Bull racer Max Verstappen was unable to finish today’s Formula 1’s British Grand Prix race following to a clash with rival Lewis Hamilton. After being hospitalized as a precaution, Verstappen had a message for Hamilton and F1 as a whole.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Verstappen said he was “very disappointed” to be taken out of the race the way he was. He admonished Formula 1 for only giving Hamilton a penalty rather than punishing him harder for making such a dangerous move on the track.

Verstappen further criticized Hamilton for celebrating the race after winning, while he was still in the hospital. Verstappen called Hamilton’s behavior “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike.”

“Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this,” Verstappen tweeted. “The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on.”

Verstappen’s tweet has garnered over 66,000 likes and 25,000 retweets in less than an hour since he hit send. But the replies are rather mixed as far as whether Hamilton actually did anything wrong.

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Hamilton’s left front tagged Verstappen’s right rear during the opening lap after pulling up alongside him. Verstappen was hurled into a barrier at approximately 51G of force. Hamilton received a 10-second penalty but went on to win the race anyway.

After the race, Hamilton insisted he did nothing wrong. He didn’t know Verstappen was taken to the hospital as a result of their clash.

We could very well see Formula 1 come down a little bit harder on Hamilton when all is said and done. If discouraging reckless behavior is their goal, nothing would send a message to the rest of the circuit better than disciplining their biggest star.

Will Lewis Hamilton be further penalized for what he did today?