McDonald's All-American Game Makes Decision On Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James has been named to the 2023 McDonald's All-American game.

The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will follow in his father's footsteps as the most recent member of the esteemed high school All-Star game.

Bronny's stock as a recruit in the 2023 class has steadily risen over his high school career with Sierra Canyon. As a senior, he's widely considered one of the best two-way guards in the nation.

The Los Angeles native has understandably drawn quite a bit of attention from prospective programs, but his top 3 options appear to be Oregon, Ohio State and USC. For now, he remains uncommitted.

Bronny's father dominated the 2003 McDonald's All-American game, finishing with 27 points, seven rebounds and seven assists en route to an MVP trophy.

Now 20 years later, Bronny will look to make his own mark on the game.