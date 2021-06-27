McKayla Maroney Reveals Her Advice For U.S. Gymnasts Tonight

Day 2 of the United States gymnastics Olympic trials is set for Sunday night.

Simone Biles is obviously the biggest name competing for the United States, though several athletes are in contention heading into the second night.

Former United States gymnastics star McKayla Maroney, who competed for Team USA during the 2012 Summer Olympics, shared her advice for this year’s gymnasts. Maroney won a gold medal in the team competition and a silver medal in the vault in 2012.

“My best advice is compete like you will never touch that floor again! Don’t let any nervousness hold you back, and go perform like you’ve trained. I know you’ve all have had incredible days in the gym, that no one but you, and your coach has seen!! Tonight is really the night to bring that energy, and confidence,” she wrote.

“Olympic Trials was my favorite competition of all time. I was in my favorite leotard, with USA sketched in crystals on my hip, in the best shape of my life, competing with the best gymnasts in the United States!! That’s you girl!!!!”

Day 2 of the USA Women’s Gymnastics Trials is set to air at 8 p.m. E.T.

The trials will air on NBC.