McKenzie Milton Announces Major Decision On His Football Future

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton has officially retired from playing football.

Milton announced his decision via his Instagram page in a heartfelt message.

"There is no easy way to put or say this but my playing days of football have come to an end," Milton wrote. "With the culmination of the 2022 NFL Draft, it has become pretty evident that a path to the NFL is not realistic given the external variables. Having said that..."

"I want to thank all of you for the love and support over the years. A 5’11 160lbs skinny Haole boy from Mililani, Hawaii was able to live out his football dream all the way in Florida and I’ll be forever grateful for that. To all my boys you already know what it is."

"A lot of people will wonder what if he never got hurt what if this what if that? I asked myself those same questions for a while too. It wasn’t until November 23, 2021 (three year anniversary of my injury) where I saw my son for the first time on ultrasound and then understood why I went through what I went through. It took three years to put it all in perspective. I get goosebumps thinking about how divine it is that three years to the day I get hurt, is the same day I see my baby boy for the first time."

"As much as I love playing QB and being in the locker room with the guys, I know there’s no greater opportunity/responsibility in this world than being a father. And let me make a call out to all the dads out there..step up and lead your families!! God bless you all and much love."

Milton helped put UCF on the map during his time as a starting quarterback for the Knights. Unfortunately, he also nearly lost his college football career and his leg in the process.

During the 2018 season, Milton suffered a severely dislocated leg which required extensive surgery. Despite doctors telling him he would never play the game of football again, he eventually returned to the field.

He transferred from UCF to Florida State, where he saw his first game action in nearly three years. Milton finished the season with 775 yards passing, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.