McKenzie Milton Announces Retirement From Football: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass in the second half against the Auburn Tigers during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, former UCF star quarterback McKenzie Milton announced his retirement from the game of football.

There is no easy way to put or say this but my playing days of football have come to an end," Milton wrote in a post on Instagram. "With the culmination of the 2022 NFL Draft, it has become pretty evident that a path to the NFL is not realistic given the external variables."

For fans reminiscing about his career, it's difficult to put into context just how much Milton meant to UCF and the college football landscape. Fans are doing their best, though.

"McKenzie Milton meant more to UCF than arguably any athlete, coach, administrator ever," one fan said. "Forever and always the GOAT."

"2017-2018 McKenzie Milton was so special. Nobody's convincing me he wasn't on the track to an NFL career before the injury. The fact that he made it back after all of the circumstances is a win on its own," another fan said.

Milton will obviously miss his playing days, but he's ready for what the next chapter of life has in store for him: being a father.

"As much as I love playing QB and being in the locker room with the guys, I know there’s no greater opportunity/responsibility in this world than being a father," he said. "And let me make a call out to all the dads out there..step up and lead your families!! God bless you all and much love."

Congratulations on an incredible career, McKenzie.